Falcons release S Coleman, sign LB Wire to two-year deal

Published: Feb 09, 2011 at 09:29 AM

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Falcons have released veteran safety Erik Coleman, who lost his starting job to William Moore in 2010.

Coleman signed with Atlanta as a free agent and started every game for two seasons before Moore, a second-round pick in 2009, took over last season and established himself as a starter with five interceptions.

Coleman had three interceptions in 2008.

Coleman, a fifth-round draft choice of the New York Jets in 2004, played in 12 games with one start for the Falcons last season.

The Falcons also announced Wednesday that linebacker Coy Wire has been re-signed to a two-year deal. Terms were not disclosed.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Next Woman Up: Ameena Soliman, Director of Personnel Operations/Pro Scout for the Philadelphia Eagles

In this installment of the Next Woman Up series, Eagles director of personnel operations and pro scout Ameena Soliman discusses learning how to evaluate players, how the challenging 2020 season helped her become a better scout and the key to Philly's success in the personnel department.
news

NFL fantasy football stats & trends for Week 11: Press pause on Dak Prescott?

Is there reason to press pause on a red-hot Dak Prescott? Joel Smyth identifies eight notable nuggets to inform your fantasy decisions heading into Week 11.
news

Steelers plan to activate TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) from injured reserve

Tight end Pat Freiermuth is expected to be activated from injured reserve ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 11 game against the Cleveland Browns, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Start 'em, Sit 'em Week 11

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio return with a new episode of the podcast. 