Falcons release S Coleman, sign LB Wire to two-year deal

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Falcons have released veteran safety Erik Coleman, who lost his starting job to William Moore in 2010.
Coleman signed with Atlanta as a free agent and started every game for two seasons before Moore, a second-round pick in 2009, took over last season and established himself as a starter with five interceptions.
Coleman had three interceptions in 2008.
Coleman, a fifth-round draft choice of the New York Jets in 2004, played in 12 games with one start for the Falcons last season.
The Falcons also announced Wednesday that linebacker Coy Wire has been re-signed to a two-year deal. Terms were not disclosed.
