The Falcons made a low-risk wager in acquiring Tagovailoa over the offseason, signing him to a one-year contract for the veteran minimum following his release from the Dolphins.

Tagovailoa, a one-time Pro Bowler who led the league in passing yards (4,624) in 2023 and completion percentage (72.9) in 2024, was intended to compete with Michael Penix Jr. for the team's starting job.

He indeed served as QB1 during training camp while Penix was still recuperating from his partially torn ACL, but an oblique injury knocked him out for the beginning of the season. With Penix not ready for Week 1 either, the Falcons were forced to go with a combination of Cooper Rush (no longer with the team) and Jack Strand under center through their first two games, culminating in an 0-2 start during which Atlanta was outscored, 54-16.

Penix returned in Week 3 and helped right the ship with two consecutive victories. Although the Falcons have since fallen to 3-7 and Penix hasn't been remarkable by any stretch, throwing for 1,730 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions with a 84.2 passer rating, the club's commitment to him as its starter made releasing Tagovailoa a logical decision.

At one point the team's Week 1 starter before injury struck, Tagovailoa departs Atlanta having gone 2 of 3 for 34 yards and an interception in one brief appearance.

The Falcons will move forward with Penix and Stand in the QB room, while Tagovailoa joins a surprisingly populous class of recently released veteran signal-callers that also includes Daniel Jones and Aaron Rodgers.

They all boast a ton of starting experience, but they come with risk. Rodgers, a few days shy of his 43rd birthday, exhibited clear limitations to his game even before the drama he caused during his benching and subsequent release by the Steelers, and Jones threw an NFL-high 13 interceptions with a league-worst 65.4 rating among qualified passers before getting cut by the Colts.

For Tagovailoa, he's a a couple years removed now from playing the position at a high level, but he still represents an intriguing option -- whether teams look into acquiring him through waivers or afterward.