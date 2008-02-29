Falcons re-sign quarterback Redman, make plans to pursue Turner

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Falcons backfield began to take shape Friday when the team re-signed quarterback Chris Redman and made plans to pursue free-agent running back Michael Turner.
Redman, a former Louisville standout who finished the 2007 season as the starter, signed a two-year deal.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Turner's representative, Bus Cook, said the running back was visiting the team Friday.
Turner (5-foot-10, 237 pounds) would be a power complement to speedster Jerious Norwood, and the addition of Turner likely would signal the end of Warrick Dunn's era as the team's starter.
Turner, an unrestricted free agent, has rushed for 1,257 yards with six touchdowns in four years as a backup.
Redman was the team's third starter, following Harrington and Byron Leftwich, as the Falcons struggled to replace Mike Vick.
Redman started the final four games last season and was named NFC offensive player of the week after passing for four touchdowns and 251 yards against Seattle in the final game of the season.
For the season, Redman completed 89 of 149 passes for 1,079 yards with 10 touchdowns.
Redman was an unrestricted free agent. Other unrestricted free agents include kicker Morten Andersen, linebacker Demorrio Williams, tight ends Courtney Anderson and Dwayne Blakley, defensive tackle Tim Anderson and defensive backs Chris Crocker and Omare Lowe.
The Falcons' most notable restricted free agents are linebacker Michael Boley, punter Michael Koenen and defensive end Chauncey Davis.
The Falcons would receive a first-round draft pick as compensation if Boley signs with another team. The compensation for Koenen would be a second-round pick, and Davis would bring a fourth-round pick.
