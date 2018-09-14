Falcons RB Devonta Freeman ruled out for Sunday

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn told reporters Friday that starter Devonta Freeman, who suffered a knee injury in Week 1, has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.
Quinn also told reporters that Freeman, who did not practice Wednesday and Thursday, is not dealing with structural damage and there is hope that the injury is not a long-term situation, NFL Network's Tiffany Blackmon reported.
With Freeman down, the versatile Tevin Coleman is in line to see more touches in a featured role. Coleman, however, is a different type of runner from Freeman, who is a physical ball carrier capable of gaining the tough yards between the tackles.
The Falcons also will have Ito Smith and Brian Hill, who was elevated from the practice squad earlier in the week, in reserve for Sunday's game.