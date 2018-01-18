Falcons' Quinn: Blame isn't on Steve Sarkisian alone

Sarkisian returns to an offense that fell 14 places in points scored per game from 2016's historic season to 2017, the first under the coordinator. That offense also inlcudes two talented running backs in Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman, and superstar receiver Julio Jones. Oh, and we can't forget quarterback Matt Ryan. It's a good situation in which to work, but should be expected to be better than it was in 2017. If that doesn't happen, we'll be back here discussing this topic again a year from now.