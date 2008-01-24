Falcons pull new defensive coordinator from South Carolina

Published: Jan 24, 2008 at 11:59 AM

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Brian VanGorder left South Carolina as defensive coordinator on Thursday to take the same job with the Atlanta Falcons.

VanGorder, 48, spent last year as the Falcons' linebackers coach. South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier hired him as coordinator last month during Week 15 of the NFL season, but VanGorder worked Atlanta's last two games.

The Falcons hired Mike Smith as head coach on Wednesday. Smith replaced Bobby Petrino, who abruptly left the Falcons last month after just 13 games of a 4-12 season.

VanGorder has held six jobs with four teams over the last five years.

In 2004, he resigned after four seasons as defensive coordinator at Georgia. Smith was Jacksonville's defensive coordinator when VanGorder became the Jaguars' linebackers coach in 2005.

VanGorder moved to Georgia Southern the next season, leading the Eagles to a 3-8 record as head coach.

"I worked with Brian in Jacksonville and have a tremendous amount of respect for him," Smith said. "He brings an aggressive approach that I'm sure will benefit our defense."

Petrino, who left the Falcons for Arkansas, lost his defensive coordinator on Thursday when South Carolina hired him in the same capacity.

Ellis Johnson left Petrino's staff after just four weeks.

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.

news

Commanders downgrade DE Chase Young (illness) to out vs. Falcons

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young will not be making his 2022 debut on Sunday afternoon against Atlanta.

news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson on track to be reinstated by NFL on Monday

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is on track to be reinstated by the NFL on Monday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.

news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers dealing with avulsion fracture in right thumb

Aaron Rodgers disclosed this week a broken thumb he's been dealing with since Week 5, and the avulsion fracture will require surgery at some point, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE