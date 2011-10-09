Falcons play without ailing DE Abraham vs. Packers

Published: Oct 09, 2011 at 12:31 PM

ATLANTA -- The Falcons were without defensive end John Abraham, who was inactive for Sunday night's game against the Green Bay Packers with a hip injury.

Abraham was listed as questionable after being limited in Friday's practice. It isn't known when he suffered the injury.

Kroy Biermann, who started 14 games last season, filled in for Abraham.

The Falcons also were without center Todd McClure, who aggravated a knee injury during last week's win at Seattle.

Running back Ryan Grant returned from a bruised kidney for the Packers. Right tackle Bryan Bulaga missed his second consecutive game with a knee injury. Marshall Newhouse again started for Bulaga.

Linebacker Clay Matthews (quadriceps) was active after missing practice this week.

