Falcons play without ailing DE Abraham vs. Packers

ATLANTA -- The Falcons were without defensive end John Abraham, who was inactive for Sunday night's game against the Green Bay Packers with a hip injury.
Abraham was listed as questionable after being limited in Friday's practice. It isn't known when he suffered the injury.
The Falcons also were without center Todd McClure, who aggravated a knee injury during last week's win at Seattle.
Running back Ryan Grant returned from a bruised kidney for the Packers. Right tackle Bryan Bulaga missed his second consecutive game with a knee injury. Marshall Newhouse again started for Bulaga.
Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press