Falcons pick Wisconsin guard-center Peter Konz

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) - The Atlanta Falcons have used their first pick in the NFL draft to select Wisconsin guard-center Peter Konz.
Konz could be an eventual replacement for center Todd McClure, who is 35 and entering his 14th season.
The Falcons have five in this year's draft after trading a seventh-round selection to the Eagles for Pro Bowl cornerback Asante Samuel on Wednesday.
The team traded this year's first-round pick to move up in the first round of last year's draft to select receiver Julio Jones.