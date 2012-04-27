Falcons pick Wisconsin guard-center Peter Konz

Published: Apr 27, 2012 at 04:01 PM

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) - The Atlanta Falcons have used their first pick in the NFL draft to select Wisconsin guard-center Peter Konz.

The Falcons made Konz the 55th overall pick with the second-round selection. A run on offensive tackles earlier in the round helped convince the Falcons to draft Konz, who has good size at 6-foot-5 and 314 pounds.

Konz could be an eventual replacement for center Todd McClure, who is 35 and entering his 14th season.

The Falcons have five in this year's draft after trading a seventh-round selection to the Eagles for Pro Bowl cornerback Asante Samuel on Wednesday.

The team traded this year's first-round pick to move up in the first round of last year's draft to select receiver Julio Jones.

