Falcons-Packers to determine fantasy matchups

Published: Dec 06, 2014 at 06:53 AM

Week 14 all comes down to Monday Night Football between the Falcons and Packers in Green Bay. It goes without saying that this game has huge implications on fantasy matchups in what is a win or go home scenario for the majority of leagues.

Do you need 35 points from Aaron Rodgers? It might seem like a lot to ask for, but it's definitely not out of the question. Do you need Julio Jones to have 24-point outing? He did it last week.

As usual, the #MondayNightmare submissions will be flowing so make sure you tweet all of your woes to @adamrank, he'll be there to console you along the way and you might see your tweet in his recap on Tuesday morning.

Let's get to the player breakdown.

Matt Franciscovich is an associate fantasy editor at NFL.com. Follow him on Twitter @m_franciscovich.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Panthers hire Chris Tabor as special teams coordinator

A former Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears special teams coordinator, Chris Tabor is the new Carolina Panthers special teams coordinator, the team announced Thursday night.
news

2021 NFL playoffs: What to watch for in Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship Game

NFL.com's Nick Shook previews what to watch for when the Cincinnati Bengals face the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's AFC Championship Game.
news

2021 NFL playoffs: What to watch for in 49ers-Rams NFC Championship Game

NFL.com's Chase Goodbread previews what to watch for when the San Francisco 49ers face the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.
news

Raiders put in request to interview Patriots OC Josh McDaniels for vacant head coaching job

The Las Vegas Raiders have put in a request to interview the Patriots' offensive coordinator for their head-coaching opening, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, with the hope he interviews with the team this weekend. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW