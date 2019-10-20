Falcons owner Arthur Blank: 'I still support' Dan Quinn

As Sunday morning dawned on Week 7, Dan Quinn's status as the Atlanta Falcons coach was already a hot topic.
Blank told Jeff Schultz of The Athletic, "I still support" Quinn and dismissed any notion that the coach would be fired on Monday.
Quinn is currently in his fifth season and most notably led Atlanta to the Super Bowl after the 2016 regular season. The Falcons posted a 10-6 record the following year and that was the last time Atlanta finished the season above .500 and/or went to the postseason.
While wins have been impossible to come by for Quinn, he still has his owner's support. At least for now.