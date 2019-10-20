Around the NFL

Falcons owner Arthur Blank: 'I still support' Dan Quinn

Published: Oct 20, 2019 at 10:37 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

As Sunday morning dawned on Week 7, Dan Quinn's status as the Atlanta Falcons coach was already a hot topic.

Following the Falcons' dismal 37-10 loss to the Rams, as Sunday afternoon closed for Atlanta, Quinn's status was an even hotter topic.

A move away from Quinn is not expected in the coming day, according to Falcons owner Arthur Blank.

Blank told Jeff Schultz of The Athletic, "I still support" Quinn and dismissed any notion that the coach would be fired on Monday.

The loss to the Rams was the fifth in a row for an Atlanta team that, on paper, is stocked with talent. Sitting at 1-6, aside from a stunning turnaround, the Falcons' hopes for a successful season seem all but gone.

Quinn is currently in his fifth season and most notably led Atlanta to the Super Bowl after the 2016 regular season. The Falcons posted a 10-6 record the following year and that was the last time Atlanta finished the season above .500 and/or went to the postseason.

While wins have been impossible to come by for Quinn, he still has his owner's support. At least for now.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (knee) activated off IR ahead of Cowboys game

The Chiefs are getting one of their top weapons back this weekend ahead of a potential high-scoring affair. Clyde Edwards-Helaire was activated off injured reserve Saturday, clearing his path to play Sunday versus the Cowboys. The second-year RB has been sidelined since spraining his MCL in Week 5.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (illness) added to injury report again, questionable vs. Bears

Lamar Jackson is still sick. And it's left his status for Sunday's game against the Bears in question. One day after being a full participant in practice, the Ravens QB was added to the injury report and listed as questionable with an illness.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Nov. 20

Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians reiterated that the "arrow's trending up" for TE ﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿ as well as S ﻿Sean Murphy-Bunting﻿ for Monday Night Football vs. the Giants. WR Antonio Brown will be ruled out.
news

Eagles CB Avonte Maddox agrees to three-year, $22.5M extension

The Eagles' front office has kept busy of late building the team's future. Its latest investment is in the secondary. Cornerback ﻿Avonte Maddox﻿ agreed to terms with Philadelphia on a three-year contract extension worth $22.5 million with $13.3 million guaranteed, Mike Garafolo reports.
news

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger activated from reserve/COVID-19 list, to start vs. Chargers

Big Ben is back. The Steelers announced Saturday that QB ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list "after passing the NFL's required" protocols. He's expected to start Sunday night versus the Chargers.
news

Broncos sign WR Tim Patrick to three-year extension worth up to $34.5 million

Denver's receiving corps includes a trio of notable names. A less-heralded target has emerged as the group's fourth and now has a significant pay raise to show for it. The Broncos are signing Tim Patrick to a three-year contract extension worth up to $34.5 million with $18.5 million guaranteed, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Seahawks RB Chris Carson to undergo season-ending neck surgery

Chris Carson's 2021 season will soon be finished. The running back is having season-ending neck surgery and will remain on injured reserve.
news

Saints RB Alvin Kamara (knee) ruled out vs. Eagles

Saints RB Alvin Kamara (knee) will miss his second consecutive game after being ruled out for Sunday versus the Eagles on the team's injury report. 
news

Lions QB Jared Goff (oblique) doubtful vs. Browns; Tim Boyle likely to start

Lions quarterback ﻿Jared Goff﻿ is officially doubtful to play Sunday against the Browns. That designation sets up ﻿Tim Boyle﻿ to likely make his first NFL start.
news

Cowboys WR Amari Cooper placed on reserve/COVID-19 list, to miss two games

Fresh off a dominant win over the Falcons, the Cowboys won't have a go-to target for at least the next two games with WR Amari Cooper being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Bears LB Khalil Mack to undergo season-ending foot surgery

Rest didn't help ﻿Khalil Mack﻿'s foot injury. The star pass rusher is undergoing season-ending foot surgery and has been placed on injured reserve.
news

Kyler Murray (ankle) will again be game-time decision for Cardinals vs. Seahawks

Kyler Murray will once again be a game-time decision for the Arizona Cardinals. Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday that the Cards would take it down to the wire with the MVP candidate, noting that Murray has to be able to protect himself from re-injuring his ankle to play Sunday against the Seahawks.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW