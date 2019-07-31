Around the NFL

Falcons OL Kaleb McGary to undergo heart procedure

Published: Jul 31, 2019 at 05:21 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Atlanta Falcons first-round pick Kaleb McGary will undergo a cardiac ablation procedure Wednesday, the team announced.

The minimally invasive procedure is similar to two previous procedures the Washington product has undergone in his playing career, per the Falcons.

A timetable for his recovery is expected after the procedure takes place, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

Cardiac ablation is a procedure that can correct heart rhythm problems (arrhythmias), according to the Mayo Clinic.

McGary was cleared by NFL medical testing to participate in the Scouting Combine earlier this year. He missed about one and half months in college due to the condition, Rapoport adds.

The Falcons traded up to select McGary with the 31st selection in the 2019 draft, pairing him with first-round guard Chris Lindstrom to help overhaul the offensive line.

The 6-foot-7, 317-pound McGary has worked mostly with Atlanta's second team at right tackle during training camp.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Brian Flores adamant Tua Tagovailoa is Dolphins' QB: 'I don't know how much clearer I can be'

With rumors swirling in Miami surrounding QB Deshaun Watson's trade request, Dolphins coach Brian Flores maintained Tua Tagovailoa is the team's QB going forward. 
news

Broncos cutting RB Royce Freeman after three seasons

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Denver Broncos have cut RB Royce Freeman to make room on the roster for incoming waiver claims.
news

NFL practice squad tracker: Team-by-team roster signings ahead of the 2021 season

Around the NFL is keeping an eye on the players signed to every team's practice squad ahead of the 2021 regular season.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Sept. 1

The Dallas Cowboys have made another change to their quarterback room. One day after parting ways with ﻿Ben DiNucci﻿ and Garrett Gilbert, the Cowboys claimed ﻿Will Grier﻿.
news

Packers-Saints to be played at Jacksonville's TIAA Bank Field in Week 1

The league announced Wednesday that the Saints' Week 1 game versus the Packers will be played at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.
news

Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr. expected to miss 2021 season following meniscus surgery

The Minnesota Vikings will likely be without potential breakout tight end Irv Smith for the entire 2021 season. Smith underwent meniscus surgery on Wednesday that will knock him out for 4-5 months
news

Jaguars: 'No player was released because of their vaccination status'

Following Urban Meyer's Tuesday admission that player vaccination status factored into the team's roster decisions, the Jaguars released a statement in an attempt to clarify the coach's comments.
news

Washington GM Martin Mayhew: Undrafted RB Jaret Patterson 'can be pretty special'

Undrafted rookie ﻿Jaret Patterson﻿ won the Washington Football Team's No. 3 RB role, leading to yesterday's release of veteran Peyton Barber. The club has higher hopes for the Buffalo product than simply making the team.
news

Giants to retire HOFer Michael Strahan's jersey number

Michael Strahan's entire career was spent in one jersey. No future member of the New York Giants will wear it again. The team announced Wednesday it is retiring Strahan's No. 92 jersey on Nov. 28 when the Giants host the Eagles.
news

Bill Belichick: Cam Newton's vaccination status was not a factor in his release

The day after the Patriots released Cam Newton, there was neither a flowery goodbye for the quarterback nor overflowing praise of rookie Mac Jones.
news

Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs insists he's not holding in, expects to return to practice soon

﻿Quandre Diggs﻿ sat out of Seahawks practice yet again, continuing what is being referred to as a "hold-in" in hopes of reworking his contract. The Seattle safety isn't ready to characterize his standing on the sideline as such.
news

Ron Rivera confirms Washington not interested in Cam Newton, names Ryan Fitzpatrick starting QB

Washington made most lists of potential landing spots for Cam Newton, given his relationship with head coach Ron Rivera from their time together in Carolina. Rivera, however, said the team is set at quarterback. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW