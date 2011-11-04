Falcons offer plenty of good fantasy options in Week 9

This is a great matchup for Michael Turner against the Colts' 31st-ranked run defense. That should open up play-action passing for Matt Ryan, who could throw for more than one TD. Roddy White should have the type of game his owners expect from him while Julio Jones hopes to make a productive return to action. Also expect Tony Gonzalez to catch some key passes. The Indianapolis running game could be non-existent as the Colts fall behind. Curtis Painter could toss more than one TD but will likely also turn the ball over more than once. The only one of his receivers you can really trust is Pierre Garcon, only use Reggie Wyane as a bye week plugger.