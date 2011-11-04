Falcons offer plenty of good fantasy options in Week 9

Scott Engel of RotoExperts.com previews all the Week 9 action from fantasy perspectives.
Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys
You shouldn't expect much from Marshawn Lynch against the Cowboys fourth-ranked run defense. Tarvaris Jackson will likely throw often and could add some rushing yardage, making him a good bye week option. Ben Obomanu and Doug Baldwin are quality bye week replacements. Tony Romo will try to attack the injury-riddled Seahawks secondary for some big numbers. Dez Bryant could have one of his best days of the year and Miles Austin should get back on track. Jason Witten is an excellent PPR start.
Atlanta Falcons at Indianapolis Colts
This is a great matchup for Michael Turner against the Colts' 31st-ranked run defense. That should open up play-action passing for Matt Ryan, who could throw for more than one TD. Roddy White should have the type of game his owners expect from him while Julio Jones hopes to make a productive return to action. Also expect Tony Gonzalez to catch some key passes. The Indianapolis running game could be non-existent as the Colts fall behind. Curtis Painter could toss more than one TD but will likely also turn the ball over more than once. The only one of his receivers you can really trust is Pierre Garcon, only use Reggie Wyane as a bye week plugger.
New York Jets at Buffalo Bills
Mark Sanchez has a chance to deliver another quality performance against the Bills' 24th-ranked pass defense. Santonio Holmes should be started, and Plaxico Burress could be good for another score. Expect Dustin Keller to make some important grabs as well. Shonn Greene should get a lot of work and you can expect respectable totals. Fred Jackson will likely have another big day against New York's 25th-ranked run defense. Stevie Johnson will probably be limited by Darrelle Revis, making Ryan Fitzpatrick only an adequate option. Be prepared for him to spread the ball around to his other pass-catchers, who are only truly desperation options.
Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans
Peyton Hillis will miss another game, but he wasn't a good option against Houston's sixth-ranked run defense anyway. The same goes for Hillis' replacement, Chris Ogbonnaya. With the lack of a decent running game, the rest of the Browns offense isn't particularly useful, as Colt McCoy struggles to move the team. Houston should dominate offensively and Arian Foster could become too much for an overworked Browns defense. Matt Schaub usually distributes the ball well, and TEs Owen Daniels and Joel Dreessen should be an important part of the offensive flow.
San Francisco 49ers at Washington Redskins
This one could spiral out of control quickly, as the 49ers defense shuts down the Washington offense on all fronts. Avoid starting any Redskins if possible, as John Beck could struggle and the running game will likely be shut down instantly. Frank Gore could roll up big all-around numbers, and Alex Smith will look to get Vernon Davis back into the mix. Smith is an adequate bye week filler and Michael Crabtree could provide some quality PPR totals.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints
LeGarrette Blount returns to action, and is a good RB2 start against the league's 24th-ranked run defense. Josh Freeman will attempt to limit turnovers but you shouldn't expect anything more than decent totals. Kellen Winslow shoiuld be busy as his possession guy, but it will likely be another mediocre outing for Mike Williams. Tampa Bay could have trouble corralling Darren Sproles, a top RB1 for Week 9. Drew Brees has a good chance to rebound from last week's debacle, meaning you can roll with Marques Colston and Lance Moore confidently.
Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs should just be too much for the Dolphins and Jackie Battle should have one of his best games. Expect Matt Cassel to throw at least two TD passes, including one to Dwayne Bowe. Steve Breaston and Jonathan Baldwin are viable deeper league options. The Chiefs defense has a chance to dominate and most Dolphins should be avoided. If you must use Brandon Marshall, do not expect much more than mediocrity, and Reggie Bush may tear off a few decent runs, but will not approach the 100-yard mark.
Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans
The Bengals have the best run defense in the AFC, so Chris Johnson should certainly be reserved. Don't expect much from Javon Ringer, either. Matt Hasselbeck could be in for a long day, as he doesn't have enough playmakers to challenge the Bengals secondary. Cedric Benson should get enough work to satisfy his owners. Andy Dalton should post respectable numbers against a defense that spends too much time on the field, and A.J. Green should find the end zone again. This could be a lower-scoring affair, though, so fantasy players will have to look elsewhere for the bigger production this week.
Denver Broncos at Oakland Raiders
Both teams have offensive issues, and Tim Tebow has given owners no reason be confident that he won't be pulled from the game. Eric Decker is his preferred target and a decent start, while Willis McGahee is dealing with a hand injury that makes him a risk. The Raiders should lean on the running game to ease pressure on Carson Palmer. Expect a lot of work and a TD for Michael Bush, and consider Taiwan Jones as a flex option. Darrius Heyward-Bey should be started as a WR2.
New York Giants at New England Patriots
The Giants offense is riddled with injuries, and Brandon Jacobs might not do much against a solid New England defensive front. Eli Manning could throw frequently, and he should find success against a vulnerable Patriots pass defense. Start Victor Cruz and Mario Manningham and expect prolific production. The Giants have looked shoddy against the run recently and BenJarvus Green-Ellis could score more than once. Tom Brady should shine as Wes Welker slithers through the Giants secondary for another stellar outing. TEs will stand out in this game as Rob Gronkowski, Aaron Hernandez and Jake Ballard could all perform well.
St. Louis Rams at Arizona Cardinals
Both teams are dealing with QB injuries, but the Rams should generate better offense with A.J. Feeley than the Cardinals could with John Skelton. Steven Jackson should perform well while Brandon Lloyd should be started and Greg Salas could deliver some quality PPR totals. The St. Louis run defense is notoriously bad, so Beanie Wells should provide his owners with good numbers. Larry Fitzgerald should still be started no matter the QB situation, as he can still score even if the yardage numbers are limited.
Green Bay Packers at San Diego Chargers
The Chargers have the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense, but that doesn't matter much against the Packers. Aaron Rodgers should connect with Greg Jennings for a long TD, and Jordy Nelson should have chances to score. Expect Rodgers looks to Nelson and Jermichael Finley in the red zone. Meanwhile James Starks and Ryan Grant won't provide much. Mike Tolbert should get a lot of work, but do not expect an outstanding day against a tenacious Packers front. Philip Rivers should have one of his better days against a vulnerable Packers secondary. Expect very good numbers from Antonio Gates and Vincent Jackson.
Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers
Ray Rice scored twice against the Steelers earlier this year, but don't expect more than one score this time. Nonetheless, Rice does his work against all comers, so you can still look for very good yardage totals. The Steelers will likely limit the output of Anquan Boldin, and Joe Flacco could struggle to locate other targets. Avoid Ravens other than Rice if you can. Rashard Mendenhall is not an optimum start, but Ben Roethlisberger could be in line for a two-TD, two-interception performance. Expect Mike Wallace and Heath Miller to score while Antonio Brown posts good, but not great, yardage totals.
Chicago Bears at Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles' 19th-ranked run defense should be no match for Matt Forte, but the Bears don't offer much else. Jay Cutler is a very risky start, as he lacks the weaponry to keep up with Philly's firepower. Chicago's 27th-ranked pass defense could be burned by DeSean Jackson and Jeremy Maclin. Brent Celek has re-emerged as a starter and could challenge the Chicago safeties. Michael Vick should enjoy one of his best games of the year and you can expect LeSean McCoy to find the end zone.