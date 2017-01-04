Around the NFL

Falcons OC Kyle Shanahan eyeing Broncos opening

Published: Jan 04, 2017 at 09:46 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

After overseeing an Atlanta Falcons attack that shattered franchise records for points and yards, offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan will have his pick of head coaching opportunities this January.

Although Shanahan is also set to meet with the Rams, Jaguars and 49ers, the Broncos have emerged as the frontrunner for his services.

Appearing on Wednesday's edition of Up to the Minute Live, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that Kyle favors following in Mike Shanahan's footsteps with Denver.

"The word around the league right now," Garafolo said, "the word with people involved in coaching searches and gathering all of this information is that that's the job Shanahan has his eyes on -- going to Denver where his father coached."

In that case, Shanahan is undaunted by the manifold shadows cast in Denver.

His father is the most successful coach in franchise history, hoisting back-to-back Lombardi Trophies with quarterback John Elway, who now runs the team's football operations. He would be replacing 2015 Super Bowl-winner Gary Kubiak, under whom Shanahan developed his chops as precocious play-caller and quarterback whisperer with the Houston Texans from 2007 through 2009.

Why is the 37-year-old coordinator in such high demand? Only four teams in history -- the 2000 Rams, 2011 Saints, 2012 Patriots and 2013 Broncos -- have recorded more yards and points than the 2016 Falcons. Atlanta is one of just three teams this century to score on over half of its offensive possessions.

His golden touch has propelled Matt Ryan to the forefront of the MVP race, no surprise given Shanahan's history with quarterbacks.

Before arriving as a godsend to Atlanta, Shanahan coaxed the best years out of Matt Schaub, schemed Robert Griffin III's unparalleled Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign and guided Brian Hoyer to the best season by a Browns quarterback in the past half-decade.

If he does land in Denver, Shanahan will be charged with resurrecting an offense that cost the team a chance to defend its Super Bowl title.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Seahawks activate Russell Wilson off IR ahead of Week 10 game vs. Packers

The Seahawks activated Wilson off injured reserve Friday ahead of Seattle's Week 10 game Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. 
news

Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden files lawsuit vs. NFL, Commissioner Goodell

Jon Gruden, who resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 11, filed a lawsuit Thursday against the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell, alleging that the accused parties sought out to ruin his career and character. 
news

Saints rule RB Alvin Kamara (knee) out for Week 10 matchup against Titans

The Saints will be without their most dynamic offensive weapon against Tennessee on Sunday.
news

Broncos OC Pat Shurmur in COVID-19 protocols, not expected to coach vs. Eagles

Broncos OC Pat Shurmur is not expected to coach Sunday after entering COVID protocols on Friday.
news

Browns rule out RBs Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton (COVID-19) vs. Patriots

Cleveland will be without star running back ﻿Nick Chubb﻿ and pass-catching back ﻿Demetric Felton﻿ on Sunday against the Patriots due to positive COVID-19 tests.
news

Cam Newton explains his return to Panthers: It's not about me, it's about winning games

Cam Newton is back in Charlotte, and it's not just to put fans in seats. The star of the Panthers' last decade is once again in the Panther blue and black, and he said Friday he chose to return to Charlotte for more than just familiarity.
news

Kyler Murray (ankle), DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) game-time decisions for Cardinals vs. Panthers

﻿Kyler Murray﻿ and ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿' statuses for Sunday's game against the Panthers will once again come down to the wire. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday that Murray and Hopkins would once again be game-time decisions.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Nov. 12

Two Bucs starters will remain out of the lineup in Week 10. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Panthers OC Joe Brady: 'Everything is on the table' with Cam Newton Sunday vs. Cardinals

Carolina's decision to bring Cam Newton back came just three days before the club's next game. Despite the quick turnaround, Panthers OC Joe Brady didn't rule out the possibility that Newton could be used Sunday against the Cardinals.
news

Brian Flores reiterates Tua Tagovailoa is 'our quarterback' after QB replaces injured Brissett

Dolphins QB ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ didn't start Thursday night's 22-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens, but the second-year signal-caller finished the contest after ﻿Jacoby Brissett﻿ went down briefly with a knee injury.
news

Jets QB Zach Wilson: 'My style of play needs to get more like (Mike White's)'

Jets QB Mike White has made an impression in his two starts with rookie Zach Wilson sidelined. On Thursday, Wilson discussed White's performances and areas where can he grow as a first-year pro.
news

John Johnson skeptical of Odell Beckham-Rams pairing: 'I don't know how that's going to work'

After signing in Cleveland this offseason, safety John Johnson played with ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ for half a season. Following Beckham signing with Los Angeles on Thursday, Johnson isn't sure how the pairing will mesh.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW