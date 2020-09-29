NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Around the NFL

Falcons OC Dirk Koetter defends aggressive strategy in latest collapse: 'There was still too much time'

Published: Sep 29, 2020 at 10:42 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Just one week after melting down in epic, historic fashion, the Atlanta Falcons held a 16-point lead with a little over 10 minutes remaining Sunday.

There was no way they'd give this one away too, right?

Wrong. Atlanta promptly gave up 146 yards of offense and three touchdowns in less than eight minutes of game clock, snatching another heartbreaking defeat from the ever-enticing but unattainable (in 2020) jaws of victory.

The fashion in which Atlanta surrendered its lead was perhaps even more shocking than the collapse that occurred more than three years ago and still haunts the franchise to this day. Chicago turned the ball over on downs with just 10:46 left to play Sunday, essentially capping an ugly afternoon for the undefeated Bears that involved an in-game quarterback change. All the Falcons had to do was burn some clock on a couple of possessions to take this thing home for their first win of 2020.

Instead, Dan Quinn's team became aggressive and came up empty-handed, completely backfiring to the tune of six combined yards gained in two straight possessions following the Bears' turnover on downs. If we added in the third possession, a five-yard penalty would knock that total down to one yard.

One yard of total combined offense on three possessions, while nursing a two-score lead at home, is unacceptable. On Monday, offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter attempted to explain his staff's thinking amid the Falcons' latest collapse.

"Because we were struggling in all areas, our focus was more on we need to try to flip the field here and score another time," Koetter said, via the Atlanta Journal Constitution. "Not necessarily running out the clock because if you look at the time when you had the ball, there was still too much time and they had all their timeouts. We weren't really in our four-minute offense mode at that point."

Quinn was blunt when asked if he felt he needed another touchdown to feel comfortable about his team's chances -- you know, when they were already leading by 16.

"Absolutely," he said.

The greatest crime committed by Atlanta in the fourth quarter wasn't being aggressive -- it was a complete lack of regard for time remaining. There's a small space of time in the midst of a meltdown in which it becomes evident that, if nothing goes right on this possession, the avalanche might become unavoidable. That moment arrived when Atlanta regained possession with 4:21 remaining while clinging to a three-point lead, called two passes on first and second down (both incompletions) and was forced to throw on third-and-15 following a false start by Calvin Ridley.

By the time fourth-and-15 arrived, achieving another collapse was only a matter of time, of which Atlanta had burned far too little in the previous possessions.

"On those ones you regret the result, not necessarily the call," Quinn said. "You complete the screen to Ito [Smith], you move it up the field for a first down. Having those chances to make a catch and move the ball up the field -- we certainly trust Matt [Ryan] and the guys. Why wouldn't you? Make sure you nail them (because) when you don't, yeah, you don't like the result.

"We always want to choose the best plays in those spaces. And you want to take the clock off. The catch is, you want to have a good play and a good design that when this play is going to come up, we're going to nail it. When you don't, the consequences are big."

Related Content

Two Tennessee Titans helmets rest on the sidelines during an NFL game against the Denver Broncos, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Denver. The Titans defeated the Broncos 16-14. (Margaret Bowles via AP)
news

Titans, Vikings suspend in-person activities after multiple Titans players, personnel test positive for COVID-19

Tennessee confirmed in a statement that "several tests have come back positive" and that "out of the abundance of caution, the organization has decided to work remotely."
Tuesday's NFL roster and injury news for Week 4
news

Tuesday's NFL roster and injury news for Week 4

Defensive tackle Chris Jones tweaked his groin in the Chiefs' 34-20 victory over the Ravens, but it's not believed to be serious, Tom Pelissero reports. Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Tuesday:.
Mahomes, Reid applaud stifling defense in Chiefs' win over Ravens
news

Mahomes, Reid applaud stifling defense in Chiefs' win over Ravens

Some expected a shootout at M&T Bank Stadium. What they instead received was a reaffirmation of the Chiefs as the defending Super Bowl champions, thanks in large part to their defense.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson turns in career-worst passing performance in clash vs. Chiefs
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson turns in career-worst passing performance in clash vs. Chiefs

At times, Lamar Jackson has resembled something of a superhero on the football field. His latest clash against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, however, ended with him being unable to save the day.
Chargers cornerback Chris Harris (foot) expected to miss at least a month
news

Chargers cornerback Chris Harris (foot) expected to miss at least a month

Bolts cornerback Chris Harris suffered a foot injury in Sunday's loss to the Panthers and is expected to miss at least a month and potentially six weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday night. 
What we learned from Chiefs' 34-20 win over Ravens
news

What we learned from Chiefs' 34-20 win over Ravens

Patrick Mahomes had a stellar Monday night as he and the Chiefs improved to 3-0 and sent the Ravens and Lamar Jackson to their first loss of the season.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, September 28, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Cooper Neill/NFL)
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes becomes fastest QB to 10K yards

Patrick Mahomes surpassed 10,000 career yards passing faster than anyone before him, doing so in his 34th game. The previous mark was established by Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, who surpassed the milestone in 36 games. 
San Francisco 49ers tight end Jordan Reed makes a run against the New York Jets during the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Michael Owens via AP)
news

49ers TE Jordan Reed headed to IR, to miss 6-8 weeks with sprained MCL

Jordan Reed's return has met a familiar stop: Injured reserve. The tight end is headed to IR with a sprained MCL, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Monday.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Alex Okafor (97) rushes during an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Raiders, 40-9. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Week 3 inactives: Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens

The official inactive players for tonight's "Monday Night Football" game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens.
Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas III works out during an NFL football camp practice, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
news

Former All-Pro S Earl Thomas visiting Texans

Free agent safety Earl Thomas is in Houston for a workout with the Texans, according to the league's transaction wire.
A general overall upper deck view of NRG Stadium home of the Houston Texans shown with a full crowd from a end zone corner view during a Wild Card week NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2016, in Houston. The Chiefs won the game 30-0. (Matt Patterson via AP)
news

Texans to play remaining home games at NRG Stadium with fans 

The Texans will have a bit more backing the next time they take the field. The team announced Monday that up to 13,300 fans -- approximately 20 percent capacity -- will be welcomed back to NRG Stadium beginning with Sunday's clash with the Vikings. 
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) makes a deep catch as Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) trails on the play during an NFL football game , Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif.

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL