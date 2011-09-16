Falcons need discipline against Vick; 15 thoughts on Week 2

Michael Vick is returning to Atlanta on Sunday night to face his old team for the first time as a visiting starting quarterback. Vick also will play in a dome on the carpet for the second consecutive week - Philadelphia beat St. Louis in the Edward Jones Dome last Sunday -- which highlights his incredible speed and big play ability. Vick is great on any surface, but when he is on a fast track he is sensational. When I first watched Vick play while working for the Raiders, my first question was how does a team stop him? Chasing him around is hard to do and rarely is he caught. For defensive coaches, facing Vick presents unique problems, and even more so now with the Eagles than when he played for the Falcons.