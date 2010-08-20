Falcons' Meier hurt against New England, done for the year

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Falcons rookie wide receiver Kerry Meier suffered a season-ending knee injury in the fourth quarter of Thursday night's preseason loss to New England and has been placed on injured reserve, the team announced Friday night.
Meier, Atlanta's fifth-round pick out of Kansas, was hurt on a New England kickoff, a touchback, after the Patriots' fourth touchdown in a 28-10 defeat. He caught one pass in the game, a 7-yarder from John Parker Wilson for a first down in the second quarter. Last week he had two receptions for 27 yards in the Falcons' preseason win over Kansas City.
The 6-foot-3, 222-pound receiver set a school record at Kansas with 226 career receptions, for 2,309 yards and 18 touchdowns. He was an All-Big 12 selection last fall after making 102 receptions -- a school single-season record -- for 985 yards and eight touchdowns.