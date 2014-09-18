Falcons' Matt Ryan shreds Bucs' defense for 3 TDs

Published: Sep 18, 2014 at 05:00 PM

ATLANTA -- Matt Ryan, Julio Jones and high-stepping Devin Hester led the Atlanta Falcons to one of the biggest wins in franchise history.

Ryan threw for 286 yards and three touchdowns, Jones hauled in nine passes for 161 yards and a couple of scores, and Hester set an NFL record with his 20th return for a TD as the Falcons routed the hapless Tampa Bay Buccaneers 56-14 on Thursday night.

The Falcons (2-1) led 35-0 before the Buccaneers (0-3) picked up a first down. Ryan and the other offensive starters left the game after Steven Jackson's 3-yard touchdown run made it 49-0 before the midway point of the third quarter.

Atlanta built a stunning 56-0 lead. Tampa Bay scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to avoid the worst loss in franchise history.

Copyright 2014 by The Associated Press

Relive Matt Ryan's performance against the Buccaneers with Game Rewind

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Pro comparisons and analytical team fits for top edge prospects

Is Aidan Hutchinson the second coming of five-time Pro Bowler Jared Allen? Cynthia Frelund provides pro comparisons and analytical team fits for the top edge prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, April 7

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that former lacrosse star Jared Bernhardt had a top-30 visit with the Denver Broncos on Wednesday, per a source informed of the meeting.

news

Tre'Quan Smith: Saints offense can put on 'one hell of a show' in 2022 if healthy

The Saints face plenty of questions on offense heading into the 2022 season, but wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith believes they'll put up big numbers provided everyone stays healthy.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW