Falcons make another change on coaching staff

Published: Jan 23, 2012 at 07:52 AM

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) - The Atlanta Falcons have made another change on their coaching staff, firing defensive backs assistant Alvin Reynolds.

The announcement Monday continues the shakeup that began after the Falcons were blown out by the New York Giants in the opening round of the playoffs.

Reynolds had been with the team since head coach Mike Smith was hired in 2008.

The Falcons lost Smith's top two assistants when offensive coordinator Mike Mularkey took the head coaching job at Jacksonville and defensive coordinator Brian VanGorder moved to the same post at Auburn. Dirk Koetter has taken over the offense, while Mike Nolan was hired to run the defense.

In addition to Reynolds, offensive line coach Paul Boudreau also was let go and quarterback coach Bob Bratkowski became Mularkey's offensive coordinator at Jacksonville.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Titans coach Mike Vrabel on desire to win finale Sunday amid 5-11 season: 'It sucks to lose'

As the end of the 2023 regular season beckons, the Tennessee Titans are the only AFC South squad eliminated from postseason contention, but head coach Mike Vrabel is focused on Sunday's matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars and trying to get a victory. 
news

Former Packers center Ken Bowman, who played on three straight championship teams, dies at 81

Ken Bowman, who played center for the Green Bay Packers from 1964-73 and was part of three consecutive championship teams, has died. He was 81.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: 2023 season recap, part 1 - the good

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio deliver a new episode of the podcast.
news

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel urges Tua Tagovailoa to apply 'whooping' vs. Ravens to winning AFC East

In a disastrous loss to the Ravens, the Dolphins did not lose their chance to become AFC East champions, which was a message and goal set forth before the game went final.