Falcons lose DC VanGorder; Smith won't reveal candidates

AUBURN, Ala. -- Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Brian VanGorder has returned to the college ranks to take the same job at Auburn.
Auburn announced the hiring Monday of VanGorder, who has run Atlanta's defense for four years.
VanGorder's move continues his pattern of moving back and forth between college and NFL positions. VanGorder left as the defensive coordinator at the University of Georgia to become an assistant with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2005. He then became the head coach at Georgia Southern before moving back to the NFL with the Falcons.
"This is a tremendous opportunity for me and my family at this point in my career, both professionally and personally, to become the defensive coordinator at Auburn," he said. "I'm looking forward to working at a school with the success and tradition of Auburn, and for a coach like Gene Chizik, who has led the program to a national championship. I'm very appreciative to the Atlanta Falcons and coach Mike Smith for the experience of the last four years. It's a great organization and will have continued success in the future."
The Falcons finished the regular season ranked sixth in the NFL in rushing defense and 12th in total defense. Their season ended with Sunday's 24-2 loss to the Giants in an NFC Wild Card Game.
"Brian has been an integral part of our success here over the last four years," Atlanta coach Mike Smith said. "This is a decision Brian and his family have made and I want to personally thank Brian for of his hard work and all the work he has done to make us successful here in Atlanta."
Chizik said he targeted VanGorder from the outset to replace Ted Roof, who took the same position at Central Florida.
"From the beginning of this process, I had one person in mind, and that was Brian," Chizik said. "He has achieved success at every level, both professionally and collegiately, which is a testament to his ability as a coach. He has been one of the best defensive coordinators in the NFL, has won a Broyles Award at the college level, and understands what it takes to succeed in the Southeastern Conference."
