Falcons list RB Turner, WR Jones as questionable vs. Texans

Published: Dec 02, 2011 at 10:47 AM

Atlanta Falcons running back Michael Turner and rookie wide receiver Julio Jones returned to practice Friday and took part in a limited portion of the team's session.

Turner (groin) and Jones (hamstring) were both listed as questionable to face the Houston Texans after missing the previous two days of practices.

Jones has been dealing with hamstring issues throughout the season. He missed two games with a left hamstring injury earlier this season and sat out in Week 11 with a bothersome right hamstring before returning last week, although he was held to zero catches.

Starting linebacker Stephen Nicholas (quadriceps) and cornerback CB Kelvin Hayden (toe) were listed as doubtful by the Falcons after missing practice Friday. Cornerback Brent Grimes was ruled out by the team after reportedly undergoing surgery to repair his right knee Thursday.

Linebacker Brian Cushing (ribs) and tight end Owen Daniels (knee) were among 15 players listed as probable for the Texans.

For a complete look at all injuries around the league, go to NFL.com's injury page.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Chargers signing TE Gerald Everett to two-year, $12 million deal

﻿Justin Herbert﻿ has a new toy to play with. The Chargers are signing veteran tight end Gerald Everett to a two-year, $12 million deal, Ian Rapoport reports. The pact includes $8 million fully guaranteed and a max value of $13.5 million.
news

Bengals sign former Cowboys OT La'el Collins to three-year deal

Departing Dallas and arriving in Cincinnati, La'el Collins is the latest addition to the Bengals' rebuilt offensive line. Collins is signing with the Bengals, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report.
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Sunday, March 20

Outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill agreed to a one-year, $4 million deal with the Texans, Ian Rapoport reports.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW