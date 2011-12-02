Falcons list RB Turner, WR Jones as questionable vs. Texans

Atlanta Falcons running back Michael Turner and rookie wide receiver Julio Jones returned to practice Friday and took part in a limited portion of the team's session.
Turner (groin) and Jones (hamstring) were both listed as questionable to face the Houston Texans after missing the previous two days of practices.
Jones has been dealing with hamstring issues throughout the season. He missed two games with a left hamstring injury earlier this season and sat out in Week 11 with a bothersome right hamstring before returning last week, although he was held to zero catches.
Starting linebacker Stephen Nicholas (quadriceps) and cornerback CB Kelvin Hayden (toe) were listed as doubtful by the Falcons after missing practice Friday. Cornerback Brent Grimes was ruled out by the team after reportedly undergoing surgery to repair his right knee Thursday.
Linebacker Brian Cushing (ribs) and tight end Owen Daniels (knee) were among 15 players listed as probable for the Texans.