Falcons likely to have WR White in action for Packers showdown

Published: Nov 26, 2010 at 07:34 AM

Roddy White has never missed a game in his six-season career with the Atlanta Falcons. It appears that streak will remain intact this weekend.

White, bothered by a sore knee, was a full participant in practice on Friday, and is listed as probable for Atlanta's Week 12 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

White, who leads the NFL in catches (79) and ranks second in receiving yards (1,017), missed practice Wednesday with a sore knee. He practiced on a limited basis on Thursday.

The Pro Bowl wideout was initially injured during the Falcons' 27-21 over the NFC South rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers three weeks ago.

Defensive end John Abraham practiced on a limited basis for the second straight day, and is listed as questionable. He has been dealing with a groin issue. Safety Shann Schillinger (head) practiced in full on Friday and is listed as questionable while running back Antone Smith missed practice for the third straight day and is listed as doubtful.

For the Packers, safety Anthony Smith (ankle) missed all three practices this week and is out. Cornerback Charles Woodson (toe) practiced in full Friday and is probable. A hamstring injury will sideline safety Atari Bigby.

