Falcons LB Lofton recovering well; excited team picked Jones

"Cam Newton is a very athletic quarterback. It doesn't bode very well for him, not being able to go through OTAs and these minicamps and stuff," Lofton said in a story published Monday. "It's a lot and they are going to have to cut the playbook down. As a defensive guy, I kind of enjoy that. It kind of gives us the advantage. He's going to bring a lot of athleticism to Carolina's offense."