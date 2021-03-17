Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo: Time to address rise in hate crimes

Tuesday's attack sent terror through the Asian American community that's increasingly been targeted during the coronavirus pandemic and was condemned by Falcons owner Arthur Blank and Bills owner Kim Pegula, who was born in South Korea.

"What happened last night in our hometown of Atlanta leaves me heartbroken for all the victims and their families," Blank said in a statement. "The rise in violence and hate, specifically towards the Asian American and Pacific Islander community, is inconceivable, unacceptable and cannot be tolerated. I, my family and our family of businesses stand against all forms of hate, racism and violence and will continue to work toward a just and united community that rejects the ideologies creating such divisiveness."

Said Pegula: "We are deeply saddened by the shooting of multiple Asian Americans last night in Atlanta, and the recent acts of violence and hate nationwide towards the Asian community. Devastating tragedies like this are far too common in our society today. Our hearts go out to the victims and their families and loved ones.

"Today and always, we stand beside the AAPI community and condemn all acts of violence motivated by hate based on ethnicity and/or race. Our ongoing hope is that we all come together as a nation to foster a community that is focused on love and equality."

Pegula's statement also included a link directing to "more information on how we call all support the Asian community."

Robert Aaron Long, 21, was charged with eight counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault on Wednesday and investigators said "they had not ruled out bias as a motivating factor even as the suspect denied such racial animus once in custody," per The New York Times.

Long previously told police the attack was not racially motivated, claiming to have a "sex addiction" and apparently he lashed out at what he saw as sources of temptation.

The shootings appear to be at the "intersection of gender-based violence, misogyny and xenophobia," Georgia state Rep. Bee Nguyen said, the first Vietnamese American to serve in the Georgia House and a frequent advocate for women and communities of color.