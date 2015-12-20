Falcons keep wild-card hopes alive with win over Jags

Published: Dec 20, 2015 at 08:51 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Julio Jones set a new franchise single-season receiving record, leading the Atlanta Falcons to a 23-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15. Here's what you need to know:

  1. The Falcons kept their faint wild-card hopes alive while the Jaguars blew an opportunity to put heat on the Texans and Colts atop the AFC South. Jacksonville must win at New Orleans and Houston while hoping the Texans lose to the Titans in Week 16 and the Colts fall to the Dolphins and Titans in their final two games.
  1. Jones is up to 1,544 yards and seven touchdowns on 118 receptions, sailing past Roddy White's mark of 115 set in 2010. He needs just 49 yards to break his own franchise record of 1,593 receiving yards from last season. There's nothing like a date with Jacksonville's porous defense to get a struggling offense back on track.
  1. Blake Bortles tied Mark Brunell's franchise record by throwing a touchdown reception in 14 consecutive games. He's now trailing only Tom Brady (35) and Cam Newton (33) with 31 touchdown passes while leading the league in completions of 20 yards or more. Although his physical gifts and playmaking ability are undeniable, he has to improve his accuracy and decision making to move the chains with more consistency. He has also been guilty of too many game-changing mistakes, exemplified by an end-zone interception that was nearly returned for a pick-six just before halftime on Sunday.
  1. Jaguars breakout receiver Allen Robinson is the youngest player since Randy Moss in 1998 with at least 1,000 yards and a dozen touchdowns in a season. He beat star cornerback Desmond Trufant for his 13th touchdown. The Falcons used Trufant to shadow Robinson around the field, a ploy they had avoided against other No. 1 receivers.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Raiders-Lions on Monday night

NFL.com's Christian Gonzales breaks down four things to watch for when the Las Vegas Raiders face the Detroit Lions on "Monday Night Football."
news

Niners RB Christian McCaffrey scores in record-tying 17th straight game

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey scored a touchdown for the 17th straight game on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, tying Hall of Famer Lenny Moore for the greatest streak of scoring success in NFL lore.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 8: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 8 action. 
news

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins feared to have suffered torn Achilles in win over Packers

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is feared to have suffered a torn Achilles during the fourth quarter of Sunday's 24-10 win over the Green Bay Packers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.