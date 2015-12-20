Falcons keep wild-card hopes alive with win over Jags

Julio Jones set a new franchise single-season receiving record, leading the Atlanta Falcons to a 23-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15. Here's what you need to know:
- The Falcons kept their faint wild-card hopes alive while the Jaguars blew an opportunity to put heat on the Texans and Colts atop the AFC South. Jacksonville must win at New Orleans and Houston while hoping the Texans lose to the Titans in Week 16 and the Colts fall to the Dolphins and Titans in their final two games.
- Jones is up to 1,544 yards and seven touchdowns on 118 receptions, sailing past Roddy White's mark of 115 set in 2010. He needs just 49 yards to break his own franchise record of 1,593 receiving yards from last season. There's nothing like a date with Jacksonville's porous defense to get a struggling offense back on track.
- Blake Bortles tied Mark Brunell's franchise record by throwing a touchdown reception in 14 consecutive games. He's now trailing only Tom Brady (35) and Cam Newton (33) with 31 touchdown passes while leading the league in completions of 20 yards or more. Although his physical gifts and playmaking ability are undeniable, he has to improve his accuracy and decision making to move the chains with more consistency. He has also been guilty of too many game-changing mistakes, exemplified by an end-zone interception that was nearly returned for a pick-six just before halftime on Sunday.
- Jaguars breakout receiver Allen Robinson is the youngest player since Randy Moss in 1998 with at least 1,000 yards and a dozen touchdowns in a season. He beat star cornerback Desmond Trufant for his 13th touchdown. The Falcons used Trufant to shadow Robinson around the field, a ploy they had avoided against other No. 1 receivers.