 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Falcons' Julio Jones (shoulder) questionable vs. Saints

Published: Nov 27, 2019 at 05:23 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Julio Jones might not be ready to play on Thanksgiving.

The Atlanta Falcons listed the star receiver as questionable for Thursday night's kickoff against the New Orleans Saints.

Jones battled a shoulder injury in Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but was able to return and played 45 snaps. The wideout went through walkthrough on Wednesday after missing sessions earlier in the week.

Coach Dan Quinn said in a conference call that the decision with Jones would come down to how the receiver's shoulder feels before kickoff. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Jones is optimistic he'll be able to play.

If Jones can't go, Matt Ryan will lean on Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage in the passing game against the division rival Saints.

Tight end Austin Hooper has been ruled out with a knee injury.

On the positive side, Quinn said running back Devonta Freeman, who has missed two games with a foot injury, is good to go and looks "great."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chiefs' Chris Jones to keep chasing 'greatness' after record deal: No amount of money will change me

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones inked his ginormous new contract following his third Super Bowl victory. The 29-year-old said Tuesday that he never had designs on leaving K.C.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, March 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Niners WR Deebo Samuel switching jersey to No. 1 in 2024 

With the start of the new league year set to start on Wednesday, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel will be donning a new number in the back of his jersey for the 2024 season.
news

Las Vegas Raiders to release WR Hunter Renfrow 

The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to release wide receiver Hunter Renfrow when the new league year begins, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.
news

Browns, QB Jameis Winston finalizing one-year contract 

Cleveland has its backup to Deshaun Watson, and it isn't the reigning Comeback Player of the Year. Jameis Winston is finalizing a one-year deal to join the Browns.
news

DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson returning to Eagles on three-year contract for up to $33M

Following a season with the Lions, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is returning to play for the Eagles on a three-year pact worth up to $33 million, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday. 
news

Panthers acquiring Steelers WR Diontae Johnson for CB Donte Jackson; teams swapping picks

The Carolina Panthers are acquiring wide receiver Diontae Johnson and the No. 240 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft from the Steelers in exchange for cornerback Donte Jackson and the No. 178 overall pick, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
news

Texans, DE Danielle Hunter agree to terms on two-year, $49M contract

Four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Danielle Hunter is signing a two-year, $49 million deal with the Houston Texans, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday.
news

Buccaneers re-sign LB Lavonte David to one-year contract worth up to $10 million

The Buccaneers are re-signing linebacker Lavonte David to a one-year, $9 million contract that can become worth up to $10 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
news

Giants signing QB Drew Lock as veteran backup to Daniel Jones

The New York Giants found their veteran backup. Big Blue is signing Drew Lock, who will replace Tyrod Taylor as the quarterback behind Daniel Jones.
news

Steelers signing ex-Ravens LB Patrick Queen to three-year, $41 million deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing ex-Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen to a three-year, $41 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
news

Ravens signing ex-Titans RB Derrick Henry to two-year, $16 million deal

Derrick Henry is headed to one of the top contenders in the AFC. The veteran running back is expected to sign with the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.