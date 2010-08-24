Falcons hope CB Williams can play against Miami

Published: Aug 24, 2010 at 03:37 PM

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons coach Mike Smith said Tuesday he hopes Brian Williams will be healthy enough to play this week at Miami.

Williams, 31, has missed the first two preseason games and a team scrimmage because of a tender right knee that underwent reconstructive surgery last year. The ninth-year cornerback started the first five games of 2009 in his first season with the Falcons.

Atlanta (1-1) visits the Dolphins (2-0) on Friday.

"Brian has been practicing full-go only once a day over probably the last seven or eight practices," Smith said. "We're hoping nothing flares up and he'll be able to participate in the game."

Defensive end Jamaal Anderson, who starts on the left side, missed last week's loss to New England with a strained quadriceps, but he is close to returning.

Rookie defensive tackle Corey Peters, a third-round pick, likely will not play. Peters said he "heard something pop" in his knee before leaving the Patriots game.

Another third-round pick, guard Mike Johnson, also has a knee injury and is not expected to play against Miami.

Cornerback Dunta Robinson, who starts on the left side, indicated this week that he's close to making his preseason debut after sustaining a torn hamstring three weeks ago. Safety William Moore (groin) could play.

The Falcons will not sign a receiver to replace injured rookie Kerry Meier (knee) for a couple of weeks. According to the NFL collective bargaining agreement, rookies can't be placed on injured reserve until 53-man rosters are set Sept. 4.

Meier tore his anterior cruciate ligament against New England.

Before last year's regular-season opener, Atlanta signed longtime veteran wideout Marty Booker to replace injured slot receiver Harry Douglas.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL season, Week 4: What we learned from Bengals' win over Jaguars on Thursday night

Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence each showcased their stellar arms and phenomenal potential, but it was Burrow who had the ball last and drove the Bengals to a victory, setting up kicker Evan McPherson for a 35-yard game-winning field goal in a 24-21 Cincinnati triumph.
news

Four things to watch for when Tom Brady, Buccaneers face off against Bill Belichick, Patriots 

NFL.com's Nick Shook breaks down four things to watch for as Tom Brady faces Bill Belichick for the first time in his career when the Buccaneers visit the Patriots.
news

Jaguars WR D.J. Chark out indefinitely after fracturing ankle vs. Bengals

The Jaguars' offense will be without one of its brightest stars for the foreseeable future.
news

Week 4 Thursday night inactives: Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals

The official inactives for the Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals "Thursday Night Football" game.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW