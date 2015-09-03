Falcons hold off Ravens 20-19

ATLANTA -- Sean Renfree threw a touchdown pass and led another scoring drive to overshadow the preseason debut of Rex Grossman as the Atlanta Falcons held off the Baltimore Ravens 20-19 on Thursday night in their final preseason game.
Renfree made the most of his final bid to open the season as Matt Ryan's backup. He completed 10 of 15 passes for 75 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown pass to Carlton Mitchell.
The 35-year-old Grossman, who signed with Atlanta last week, was 4 of 9 for 41 yards.
Daniel Brown blocked Matt Bosher's punt with 50 seconds remaining to give the Ravens the ball at the Atlanta 10. Bryn Renner's 10-yard scoring pass to Brown cut Atlanta's lead to one point. Renner's 2-point pass intended for fullback Kiero Small was incomplete.
