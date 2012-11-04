Falcons hold off Cowboys, remain perfect

Published: Nov 04, 2012 at 03:43 PM

ATLANTA -- Michael Turner had a tiebreaking 3-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, and Matt Bryant kicked four field goals as the Atlanta Falcons beat the Dallas Cowboys 19-13 on Sunday night to extend their run as the NFL's only unbeaten team.

On NFL Network
NFL Replay
will re-air the Atlanta Falcons' 19-13 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9 on Wednesday, Nov. 7

at 9 p.m. ET.

» NFL Network schedule

Turner had 20 carries for 102 yards, and Matt Ryan had a season-high 342 passing yards for the Falcons (8-0), who took their first lead on Turner's TD with 14:21 left in the game.

Tony Romo completed 6 of 6 passes for 78 yards, including a 21-yard scoring pass to Kevin Ogletree, on the Cowboys' touchdown drive later in the fourth.

The Falcons then worked the clock, holding the ball for 5 minutes, 4 seconds, leaving just 17 seconds left after Bryant's 32-yard field goal.

Romo completed three short passes before the game ended on a pass to Felix Jones, who was tackled near the Atlanta 22.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

