Falcons hold off Cowboys, remain perfect

ATLANTA -- Michael Turner had a tiebreaking 3-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, and Matt Bryant kicked four field goals as the Atlanta Falcons beat the Dallas Cowboys 19-13 on Sunday night to extend their run as the NFL's only unbeaten team.
Tony Romo completed 6 of 6 passes for 78 yards, including a 21-yard scoring pass to Kevin Ogletree, on the Cowboys' touchdown drive later in the fourth.
The Falcons then worked the clock, holding the ball for 5 minutes, 4 seconds, leaving just 17 seconds left after Bryant's 32-yard field goal.
Romo completed three short passes before the game ended on a pass to Felix Jones, who was tackled near the Atlanta 22.
