Falcons have solid base, but moves are needed for next step

We saw the difference between an elite quarterback and a good one when Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers dissected the Falcons with his arm and legs, while Matt Ryan struggled to do much when forced to improvise. Ryan is good and can be elite. He's not there yet. Even though Ryan doesn't have great arm strength, he has to work on ways to stretch the field and be more decisive. It will come in time, but if he fails to get Atlanta to the playoffs or is one and done for a third time, there will be a lot more criticism than there is now.