Falcons' Gonzalez is first TE, seventh player with 1,000 catches

Published: Sep 12, 2010 at 10:06 AM

PITTSBURGH -- Tony Gonzalez of the Atlanta Falcons became the first NFL tight end to reach 1,000 receptions by catching a 20-yard pass from Matt Ryan during the third quarter of Sunday's season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Gonzalez, who played 12 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs before joining the Falcons last season, is the seventh receiver to make at least 1,000 catches. The others are Jerry Rice, Marvin Harrison, Cris Carter, Tim Brown, Isaac Bruce and Terrell Owens.

Gonzalez's catch Sunday came three plays after he apparently reached the mark with a reception along the Steelers' sideline, only to have the play nullified by penalty because he went out of bounds before catching the ball.

