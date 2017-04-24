Falcons GM on draft picks: We aren't looking for angels

As we approach the draft, which takes place in Philadelphia from Thursday through Saturday, teams are finalizing any minor tweaks to their draft boards but the emotional factor always lurks in the background. The Laremy Tunsil situation represented the most significant character evaluation on the fly in recent NFL draft history, showing that perception matters. The best general managers, though, do not allow themselves to be swayed whatever way the wind is blowing. Like Dimitroff, many general managers establish an iron-clad set of expectations for prospects before the first scouting reports are even filed.