Around the NFL

Falcons GM Dimitroff: 'Of course I'm on the hot seat'

Published: Jun 22, 2016 at 02:34 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Thomas Dimitroff enters his ninth NFL season as the general manager of the Atlanta Falcons having missed the playoffs in three straight seasons.

After the Falcons handed some of Dimitroff's power over to assistant GM Scott Pioli last year, Dimitroff understands he's under the microscope in 2016.

"Of course I'm on the hot seat. Every year I'm on the hot seat," he told The Talk of Fame Network. "I believe that 100 percent. I believe anyone who doesn't think they are maybe just won a Super Bowl. But I think most of us know that it's a very urgent league now.

"You can talk to some of my contemporaries in the league as younger general managers as they're coming through, and they realize as they step through the doorway that this is about now ... this is about acquiring ... and capitalizing on victories now. They may not be around for three years."

The Falcons went to the playoffs three straight seasons under Dimitroff, from 2010 to 2012, but have managed fewer than eight wins each of the last three seasons. Several draft whiffs and few forceful free agency moves have left Dimitroff open to criticism.

The GM believes his team was closer to the one that started 6-1 last season than cliff dived to 2-7 down the stretch.

"I think we have a really interesting nucleus," Dimitroff said. "I like our talent, I like our speed, I like our athleticism. We are becoming more and more adept as the months go on understanding the systems that have been brought into Atlanta. We're a run-and-hit 4-3 defense that obviously Dan Quinn knows inside out ...

"I really believe there's some high energy on this team that's going to help us a lot. And I think an extra year under our belt in this system, on the offensive side under Kyle Shanahan and on the defense is going to help us a great deal."

The Falcons still have holes throughout the roster -- receiver depth, pass rusher, linebacker. Dimitroff is hoping Quinn and his staff can mask those weaknesses, or the GM could be out of a job come 2017.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor agrees to terms on three-year, $42 million contract extension

The Indianapolis Colts and RB Jonathan Taylor have agreed to terms on a three-year, $42 million contract extension that includes $26.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
news

Colts activate RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) off PUP list ahead of Sunday's game vs. Titans

The Indianapolis Colts activated running back Jonathan Taylor off the physically unable to perform list Saturday, the team announced, setting the stage for Taylor's return against the Titans after a contentious several months.
news

Packers' David Bakhtiari undergoing knee surgery to repair cartilage issue, confirms he's out for season

Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari has clarity on the knee issue that's been plaguing him for several years now, but fixing it will knock him out for the remainder of the year.
news

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo clears concussion protocol, to play Monday vs. Packers

Raiders QB ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ has cleared the concussion protocol and will return for Monday night's showdown with the Green Bay Packers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday.
news

Broncos trade OLB Randy Gregory to 49ers

The Denver Broncos are trading Randy Gregory and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday, per a source.
news

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett (knee) off injury report, to play vs. Ravens

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett, who left a Week 4 loss due to a knee bruise, was not listed on the injury report and is set to play against the rival Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp (hamstring) to make season debut Sunday vs. Eagles

Cooper Kupp, who's been sidelined through the first four weeks due to a hamstring injury, returned to practice Wednesday and now is set to play Sunday against the visiting Eagles, coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday.
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) questionable to play vs. Dolphins

Giants RB ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ has a shot to return for Week 5 as the team on Friday listed him as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Dolphins. 
news

Former Patriots linebacker, two-time Super Bowl champion Jamie Collins says he's retiring after 10 NFL seasons

Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins, who won two Super Bowls with New England, says he is retiring from the NFL after 10 seasons. 
news

Dolphins LT Terron Armstead (knee) placed on injured reserve, to miss at least four games

The Miami Dolphins are placing LT Terron Armstead on injured reserve due to a knee injury, but he's expected to be back this season, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
news

2023 NFL season: Three things to watch for in Jaguars-Bills in London

NFL.com's Coral Smith breaks down three things to watch for when the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills face off in London in a Week 5 showdown.