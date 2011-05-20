Falcons GM Dimitroff doesn't slam door on 'Hard Knocks'

Published: May 20, 2011 at 10:06 AM

Three other NFL teams aren't interested, but Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff said Friday that he hasn't ruled out letting his team be featured on HBO's "Hard Knocks," The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

"I truly believe that an organization has to be in the right spot to jump into something like 'Hard Knocks,'" Dimitroff said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. "I think it sheds a lot of light on our league. This is a league of entertainment. There are some traditionalists that struggle with it, but they have to work against the grain a little bit and see that this is about entertainment. 'Hard Knocks' is a good show for the fan base."

The Falcons turned down an offer to be on the show, which gives viewers an all-access look at training camp, in 2009 because it seemed like it would be a distraction. This time around, Dimitroff believes the Falcons, who went 13-3 last season, would be more prepared to handle it, if asked.

"It's such an individual thing," he said. "'Hard Knocks' could be right for some of the teams that are fairly entrenched. It could be right for some team that wants to kick off some more brand recognition."

It wasn't right for the NFC South rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who earlier in the week declined an offer to be featured on the show. The Denver Broncos and Detroit Lions also have reportedly said they wouldn't do the show.

Critically acclaimed "Hard Knocks," which featured the boisterous New York Jets last year, won three Sports Emmys earlier this month, including its second consecutive in the "outstanding edited sports series/anthology" category. The three Emmys are the most for one season of "Hard Knocks."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets' Robert Saleh on QB Mike White's performance in win over Bears: 'He made the easy look easy'

New York Jets quarterback Mike White put on a clinic in a 31-10 win over the Bears. He completed 22 of 28 passes for 315 yards, three touchdowns and a 149.3 passer rating, making a declarative statement that he should continue as the signal caller.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 12: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 12 action.

news

Free-agent WR Odell Beckham removed from flight on Sunday in Miami

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was removed from an American Airlines flight on Sunday after officers were called to respond to a "medical emergency," the Miami-Dade (Florida) Police Department announced on Sunday.

news

49ers WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) active vs. Saints

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is active for Sunday's Week 12 game against the New Orleans Saints.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE