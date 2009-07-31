Falcons first-rounder DT Jerry signs five-year deal

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Falcons have signed first-round draft pick Peria Jerry to a five-year contract.
Age: 23
Height: 6-2 Weight: 294
College: Mississippi
Experience: Rookie
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Jerry, an All-American defensive tackle from Mississippi, is the last of the team's eight draft picks to sign.
Jerry enters the start of training camp Saturday with a good chance to win the starting job held last year by Grady Jackson, one of five defensive players to leave the team as free agents.
Jerry had 132 tackles and 11.5 sacks at Mississippi.
