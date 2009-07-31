Falcons first-rounder DT Jerry signs five-year deal

Published: Jul 31, 2009 at 04:40 AM

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Falcons have signed first-round draft pick Peria Jerry to a five-year contract.

**Peria Jerry**, DT
Atlanta Falcons

Age: 23

Height: 6-2  Weight: 294

College: Mississippi

Experience: Rookie

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Jerry, an All-American defensive tackle from Mississippi, is the last of the team's eight draft picks to sign.

Jerry enters the start of training camp Saturday with a good chance to win the starting job held last year by Grady Jackson, one of five defensive players to leave the team as free agents.

Jerry had 132 tackles and 11.5 sacks at Mississippi.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

