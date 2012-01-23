Falcons fire DBs coach Reynolds after four seasons

Published: Jan 23, 2012 at 05:33 AM

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons have made another change on their coaching staff, firing defensive backs coach Alvin Reynolds.

The announcement Monday continues the shakeup that began after the Falcons were blown out by the New York Giants in the opening round of the playoffs.

Reynolds had been with the team since coach Mike Smith was hired in 2008.

The Falcons lost Smith's top two assistants when offensive coordinator Mike Mularkey took the head-coaching job in Jacksonville and defensive coordinator Brian VanGorder moved to the same post at Auburn. Dirk Koetter has taken over the offense, while Mike Nolan was hired to run the defense.

In addition to Reynolds, offensive line coach Paul Boudreau also was let go, and quarterback coach Bob Bratkowski became Mularkey's offensive coordinator in Jacksonville.

