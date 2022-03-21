Around the NFL

Falcons fielding trade calls for longtime QB Matt Ryan

Published: Mar 21, 2022 at 07:48 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

A decision on Matt Ryan's future in Atlanta will come today.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning that the Falcons have fielded trade calls the last few days centered around the former MVP quarterback, per sources informed of the situation.

Today marks the deadline for a decision on Ryan, who will earn a $7.5 million roster bonus if he's still part of the team at 4 p.m. ET.

The quarterback's roster bonus was initially due Friday, but he agreed to push back the due date to Tuesday when the Falcons were amid their pursuit of Deshaun Watson﻿. With Watson landing in Cleveland, Atlanta must now determine their next course of action.

The bonus being due on Tuesday means that if Ryan is on the roster today at 4 p.m. ET, the Falcons will pay it.

So Atlanta's choices are to trade Ryan and take on a big dead-money cap hit, or he'll be back with the only club he's known in 14 years in the NFL.

Rapoport added that the Falcons could add a sweetener to Ryan's contract after he accommodated their dalliance with Watson. Adding more sweetness to a deal already counting $48.67 million against the salary cap in 2022 would be akin to dunking three Girl Scouts cookies into a vat of chocolate syrup. But given how professionally Ryan handled the past few weeks, he'd deserve a little added cash for his troubles.

Feleipe Franks is the only other QB on the roster, so if the Falcons were to trade Ryan, it would leave a massive hole along with the big dead-money cap hit.

