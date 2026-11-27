FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- In the spring of 2024, the Atlanta Falcons invested what turned out to be $90 million in Kirk Cousins -- and, a month later, spent the No. 8 pick of the draft on Michael Penix Jr. Two and a half years later, the result from the quarterback pair has been 19 wins and 22 losses. And the Falcons still have no clear answer at the game's most vital position.

The original plan was for Cousins to spend his twilight years stabilizing the franchise and mentoring Penix. Instead, on Sunday, the two quarterbacks will face off when the Falcons (3-7) visit the Vikings (7-3) in Minnesota, where Cousins played from 2018 through 2023 and returned via trade in Week 10.

"He looks like himself," Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski said of Cousins. "(He) has a comfort level with the system, which should be no surprise because he's been in that system and with those coaches."

Stefanski spent 14 years with the Vikings as an assistant and overlapped with Cousins in 2018 and 2019.

"He's just a consummate professional," Stefanski said. "(He's) somebody that we all have a personal relationship with. Looking forward to seeing him Sunday."

Cousins still had two years left on his contract with the Falcons when Stefanski was hired, along with president of football Matt Ryan and general manager Ian Cunningham. But the structure of that deal would have made it difficult for Atlanta to afford. Atlanta could have discussed restructuring the deal or even re-signing Cousins as a free agent, but Stefanski declined this week to say whether Atlanta considered those options.

Instead, Cousins signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, where he was 4-5 as a starter before Minnesota traded for him. While the on-field combination of Cousins and Penix was messy from the start, the pair had a strong personal relationship.

"I am excited to see him," Penix said. "I saw the big smiles he had on his face going back to Minnesota and all the warm welcomes he got, and (I'm) just super happy for him."

Cousins was 12-10 as the Falcons' starter before former coach Raheem Morris turned the job over to Penix in 2025. Penix's performance with Atlanta has been inconsistent.

After a fast start this year, both he and the Falcons have hit the skids, losing five of their last six games in mostly ugly fashion. Penix, who is 7-13 as a starter, is 23rd in the league in expected points added per dropback (minus-0.05), 24th in completion percentage (60.7) and tied for 19th in touchdown passes (10).

This offseason, the Falcons will have to decide whether to pick up the fifth-year option on Penix's rookie deal, and his results this year have not made it an easy decision. Stefanski declined to share his thoughts on Penix when asked this week.

"I can't say I'm pleased with where anybody is at this moment," he said. "All of us, myself included, we have plenty of work to do."

Penix is also unwilling to offer much self-evaluation with seven games remaining this season.

"I just think about our team success, and obviously we have not had enough," he said. "I just have to do my part and help bring the guys along, go out there and be a leader and execute at a high level. I feel like with the guys we have in this locker room, we should be able to beat any team in this league."

Atlanta, which must win six of its final seven games to avoid a ninth-straight losing season, would have the 10th pick in the 2027 draft if the season ended today. Sunday, the Falcons offense will face coordinator Brian Flores and a vaunted Vikings defense that allows opponents an EPA per dropback that's 0.13 points lower than the league average.

Minnesota blitzes (69.6 percent) and pressures quarterbacks (46 percent) at the highest rates in the league, and Penix's EPA per dropback under pressure drops to 29th in the league (minus-0.55). That's tied with Aaron Rodgers, who was released this week by the Steelers.

"They are doing something more than everybody else by a large degree, so that's the first thing you notice," Stefanski said. "(Flores) has very versatile football players. You can ask them to line up in different places. You can ask them to do a lot."

The game is a possible inflection point for Penix, who is one year removed from the ACL surgery that ended his 2025 season. It was the fifth season-ending injury of his career.

"I feel really good. It's been a really long journey," he said. "Every injury sucks, but at the end of the day, being able to play the game that I love at the highest level is a blessing. I don't take anything for granted."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.