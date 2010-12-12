Falcons face Panthers sans Snelling; Beason active for Carolina

Published: Dec 12, 2010 at 03:57 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Atlanta Falcons will be without backup running back Jason Snelling in Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

Snelling has a hamstring injury and was held out of practice last week. It means more playing time for starter Michael Turner.

Middle linebacker Curtis Lofton is starting for Atlanta despite a knee injury.

Carolina starting middle linebacker Jon Beason is active despite a sore knee. But the Panthers have other worries. Jordan Senn will become the fourth starting weakside linebacker this season with Jason Williams and Nic Harris sidelined.

Cornerback Chris Gamble will miss his second consecutive game, and left guard Travelle Wharton is still out with turf toe.

Brian St. Pierre is Carolina's backup quarterback ahead of Keith Null.

