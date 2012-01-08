Falcons exec Snead to interview with Rams, Colts this week

Atlanta Falcons director of player personnel Les Snead will interview with for the vacant general manager positions with the St. Louis Rams and Indianapolis Colts this week, according to league sources.
Snead has been with the Falcons for 13 seasons, including three under his current title, where he oversees both the team's college and pro scouting efforts and works with GM Thomas Dimitroff.
The Falconsplay the New York Giants on Sunday for the right to face the Green Bay Packers in next weekend's divisional round.