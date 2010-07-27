Falcons enter critical third year of Dimitroff's master plan

WRs/TE: Gonzalez is nearing the end, but he caught 83 passes in his first season with the team and showed that he's still one of the top tight ends in the league. What could open up the field for him is the return of Wes Welker-like slot receiver Harry Douglas. They could form an interchangeable over-under tandem that will leave one of them covered by an outside linebacker most of the time they're on the field together -- a favorable matchup either way. White is one of the NFL's top wideouts, but fellow starter Michael Jenkins needs to bounce back from an inconsistent season that took some starch out of the passing game.