Falcons DT Babineaux says he's not guilty of felony drug charge

Published: Dec 12, 2009 at 07:58 AM

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jonathan Babineaux insists that he will be cleared of a felony marijuana charge, saying in a statement that he and his family "have faith that you will see I'm not guilty."

Babineaux was arrested during a traffic stop Thursday night and charged with possession of 1½ ounces of marijuana. Gwinnett County police spokesman Cpl. David Schiralli has said that Babineaux and another man, Aaron Robinson, were driving in the player's 2005 Cadillac Escalade when police pulled them over.

Falcons coach Mike Smith said he doesn't expect the arrest to be a distraction for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints and declined to say if Babineaux would play.

Babineaux is listed as questionable because of a shoulder injury that limited him in practice Thursday and Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

