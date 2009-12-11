Falcons DT Babineaux arrested, charged with drug possession

Published: Dec 11, 2009 at 03:02 AM

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons coach Mike Smith said Jonathan Babineaux's Thursday night arrest for felony possession of marijuana will not affect his struggling team.

Babineaux, a fifth-year defensive tackle and arguably the Falcons' best pass rusher this season, has been charged with possessing 1½ ounces of marijuana. He was arrested during a traffic stop on Interstate 85 at 10:45 p.m. Thursday.

Impact on Falcons

Besides dealing with legal authorities, Jonathan Babineaux could be subject to punishment by the NFL under the personal-conduct policy, Steve Wyche writes. More ...

"I don't think it's going to be a distraction," Smith said. "This is a strong group of men in this locker room. We all have a job to do, and we're going to go out and do it."

Babineaux practiced Friday, but he refused interview requests after the 1-hour workout. Smith declined to say whether Babineaux, whose five sacks lead the team, would play Sunday when the Falcons (6-6) host the NFC South rival New Orleans Saints (12-0).

According to Gwinnett County police spokesman Cpl. David Schiralli, the arresting officer was still on duty Friday morning and wouldn't file a report until later.

Schiralli said Babineaux and another man, Aaron Robinson, were driving in the player's 2005 Cadillac Escalade when police pulled them over.

"It was pretty routine," Schiralli said. "The officer saw that the vehicle had an expired tag, no tag light and too heavy a tint on the windows. The officer smelled marijuana and found three bags containing a total of approximately 40 grams. That's quite a bit and enough for us to charge him with intent to distribute."

Babineaux re-signed with the Falcons last fall when the team gave him a five-year, $25 million contract. He was drafted in the second round out of Iowa in 2005.

Schiralli said Babineaux, who posted a bond of $5,700 and was released from Gwinnett County jail at approximately 5 a.m., also was charged with driving without a license.

Atlanta has lost three of its last four games and five of its previous seven as its defense has dropped to last in the NFL with 49 plays of 20 or more yards allowed.

In a statement released by team spokesman Reggie Roberts, owner Arthur Blank and general manager Thomas Dimitroff "are aware of the situation concerning Jonathan Babineaux and are in the process of gathering information. Because this is a legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time."

Babineaux was cleared in November 2007 of a felony charge of animal cruelty after the Gwinnett prosecutor's office determined evidence was lacking for his alleged involvement in the death of a dog.

Gwinnett County Police arrested Babineaux on Feb. 19, 2007 after his girlfriend, Blair Anderson, said she and Babineaux argued at their home. She said she went to the movies, and when she returned, she found her 1½-year-old pit bull, Kilo, in "severe physical distress."

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Is Jalen Hurts the long-term answer for Eagles? 49ers a contender again after throttling Rams?

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks sees Jalen Hurts making a case to lock up the Eagles' starting job for 2022 and beyond. Plus, a look at a defender who could cash in this offseason, what to make of the 49ers and a surprising development in Green Bay.
news

Broncos signing WR Tim Patrick to three-year extension worth up to $34.5 million

Denver's receiving corps includes a trio of notable names. A less-heralded target has emerged as the group's fourth and now has a significant pay raise to show for it. The Broncos are signing Tim Patrick to a three-year contract extension worth up to $34.5 million with $18.5 million guaranteed, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Seahawks RB Chris Carson to undergo season-ending neck surgery

Chris Carson's 2021 season will soon be finished. The running back is having season-ending neck surgery and will remain on injured reserve.
news

Saints RB Alvin Kamara (knee) ruled out vs. Eagles

Saints RB Alvin Kamara (knee) will miss his second consecutive game after being ruled out for Sunday versus the Eagles on the team's injury report. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW