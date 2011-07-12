Falcons' draft splash looks like preemptive free-agency strike

Also, discussion continues internally as to whether the team could get something, anything, out of 2007 first-round pick Jamaal Anderson. The defensive end, who was inherited by this regime, has been a bust to this point (just 4.5 sacks in four seasons) and in the past coaches got him to bulk up hoping he could add strength. The Falcons might look to streamline him this year, getting him as light and quick as possible in hopes he might be able to give them a speed-rushing element on third-and-long situations. If nothing else, it's worth a shot, and it's not uncommon for players like that to find their niche later in their career.