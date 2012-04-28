Falcons draft South Carolina DT Travian Robertson

Published: Apr 28, 2012 at 02:38 PM

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) - The Atlanta Falcons have selected South Carolina defensive tackle Travian Robertson late in the seventh round of the NFL draft.

Robertson, a compensatory pick, was the 242nd player chosen overall and sixth taken by the Falcons.

He will compete with Peria Jerry and Vance Walker for snaps behind starting defensive tackles Jonathan Babineaux and Corey Peters.

Robertson was the third defensive player drafted Saturday by the Falcons, who chose Troy pass rusher Jonathan Massaquoi in the fifth round and Mississippi State strong safety Charles Mitchell in the middle of the sixth.

Robertson, a fifth-year senior, helped South Carolina win 11 games last season for the first time in school history.

In a victory over Nebraska at the Capital One Bowl, Robertson's blocked extra-point attempt resulted in a 2-point defensive PAT.

