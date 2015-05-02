Falcons draft Grady Jarrett day after fire strikes home

Atlanta Falcons fifth-round pick Grady Jarrett was surrounded by 30 friends and family members in his Conyers, Georgia home to watch the draft last night when a few members of his party began smelling smoke.
They checked the kitchen but all the burners were off. They looked at a few electrical outlets. Nothing.
That's when everyone began noticing the smoke piling out of the bonus room around the garage. It was the Clemson defensive tackle's trophy room, and all of his childhood mementos were about to succumb to the flames.
His agent, Carmen Wallace, told Around The NFL that Jarrett and his family had to pile into hotel rooms last night. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports no one was injured. They watched today at a cousin's house when he finally got some good news.
"It was crazy," Wallace said as he talked about the trek around the small Georgia town to get everyone settled in rooms for the night.
Wallace said the house isn't beyond repair, though there's enough significant damage to warrant some lengthy repairs. A video provided to Around The NFL shows an intense blaze late on Friday that had engulfed a majority of the home.
At the least, he'll be able to help his parents out with an NFL paycheck, and one that will keep him in his home state at that.
Jarrett will hope for a similar career as Tuggle, a Valdosta State product who went undrafted in 1987 before beginning a wildly productive career in Atlanta. Jarrett had 144 tackles, 29.5 for a loss over his four-year career at Clemson.
In 14 seasons, Tuggle made three All-Pro teams and was listed in the team's Ring of Honor.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps the first round of the NFL Draft. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.