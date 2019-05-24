Around the NFL

Falcons' Devonta Freeman healthy and 'having fun'

Published: May 24, 2019 at 02:46 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Devonta Freeman played just two games last season. Suffering from injuries in each tilt, he earned just six and eight carries in those games, respectively. Then his season was over.

After dealing with knee and groin issues, the latter of which ended his 2018 campaign in October, Freeman is finally healthy and back with his teammates for OTAs.

"It felt good just to be out here running around and having fun," he said Thursday, via the Associated Press. "This is fun. Just having fun running around brought back memories of when I was a kid, playing in the middle of the field. It was fun."

Relegated to just 14 carries last season, Freeman watched as an inconsistent Falcons offense led Atlanta to a 7-9 record. Missing basically the entire season reminded the running back how much being on the field means.

"It was tough," Freeman said. "At the time I couldn't see the blessing that God had for me. But it was definitely tough not being able to go out there and compete and battle with my brothers. Just seeing all those guys, every time I watched a game, it was like 'Man, that was a missed opportunity for me.' I definitely took it to heart. I learned a lot from it, though."

With Tevin Coleman signing in San Francisco this offseason, Freeman projects to have a heavy workload in 2019 as a dual-threat out of the Falcons backfield.

"It's been awesome having Free back on the field and be back to having him look like himself, to see the energy that he brings has been good," coach Dan Quinn glowed.

With an improved offensive line, Freeman could be in for a big bounce-back campaign. First, he must stay healthy.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bears' Justin Fields: Andy Dalton has 'completely taken me under his wing'

Justin Fields may have to wait a little longer to take over but the Bears QB is enjoying the learning process, most notably the support he's already received from veteran Andy Dalton.
news

Roundup: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes doesn't 'see any problems moving forward' with toe

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' toe is fine and dandy, Jets TE Chris Herndon's tight hamstring is OK and the Panthers and Lions signed some second-rounders. 
news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid on Le'Veon Bell: 'I enjoyed my time with him. I'm pulling for him'

Le'Veon Bell let it be known this past weekend that he would never play for Andy Reid and the Chiefs again. Reid responded Thursday with kindness. 
news

Dolphins CB Byron Jones on Xavien Howard holdout: 'It's none of my business'

﻿ With fellow Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard holding out of minicamp, Byron Jones said Thursday he'd love to have him back, but Howard's contract situation was none of Jones' business. 
news

Dwayne Haskins 'grateful for the opportunity' with Steelers

After being unceremoniously released by Washington near the end of last season, Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins says he is grateful for the chance to learn and grow in Pittsburgh.
news

Two G.O.A.T.s: Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes share 'Madden NFL 22' cover

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes will share the cover of "Madden NFL 22," EA Sports announced Thursday, less than a year after the two squared off in the Super Bowl.
news

Broncos OC Pat Shurmur on QB battle: Both Bridgewater, Lock 'getting better'

In one of the NFL's most prominent quarterback competitions, Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur noted that Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater have each improved throughout minicamp. 
news

Bears WR Allen Robinson preparing to play on one-year franchise tag in 2021

Playing on the franchise tag in 2021, Bears WR Allen Robinson said he's OK with playing on the one-year deal if a long-term contract isn't presented by the July 15 deadline. 
news

Tyler Lockett: OC Shane Waldron's offense brings 'more freedom' to Seahawks WRs

The Seattle Seahawks inherit a new offense after the hiring of OC Shane Waldron this offseason and WR Tyler Lockett says it will bring more freedom to the wide receiving corps. 
news

Drew Brees lauds Justin Herbert: 'His physical tools are as good as anybody I've ever seen'

Retired star Drew Brees took in a Chargers practice Wednesday as part of his new analyst role with NBC. Brees noted afterward that it was just the third time he's encountered Justin Herbert. That was enough for him to draw at least one striking conclusion about the 23-year-old QB. 
news

Woody Johnson 'couldn't be more excited' about state of Jets after returning from ambassador term

Jets owner Woody Johnson has returned from his civic service as the United States ambassador to the United Kingdom, and he likes the changes he's seen from his professional football club.
news

Around The NFL Podcast: 'Does this matter?' with Patrick Claybon

A room filled with some heroes – Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Patrick Claybon bring you the latest news in the NFL and determine what actually matters.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW