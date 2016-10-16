Around the NFL

Falcons' Dan Quinn mum on pass interference no-call

Published: Oct 16, 2016 at 01:49 PM

Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn was not shy about letting officials know how he felt about a controversial no-call at the end of Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

What about after the game when he had a moment to collect his thoughts?

"As you go through the last play -- usually one game doesn't define us. So we'll look at it," a much calmer Quinn told reporters after the game. "We certainly had other opportunities in the game to go capitalize and finish, so we won't let it come down to one time for us, or at least comment on that."

Pass interference will undoubtedly work itself into just about every NFL discussion this week after two calls either dramatically influenced the outcome of a game or changed one altogether. In East Rutherford, New Jersey, Giants cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie was flagged for a pass interference call on Ravens wideout Breshad Perriman, which allowed the Ravens to come back and score a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter.

After the game, the victorious Giants were still furious and mystified.

"Initially, I wanted to take my helmet off and throw it, but I can't argue calls," Rodgers-Cromartie said, via NJ.com. "I've never been one to argue calls. Even though it was a crucial call, I've got to live with it because that's the decision that he made. No matter what I do, he's not going to overturn it, so I just chilled."

In Seattle, the no-call on Seahawks corner Richard Sherman with 1:30 remaining occurred during a pass to Julio Jones. Atlanta was trailing by two and frantically trying to get into field goal range for a game-winning kick. Sherman appeared to grab one of Jones' hands and force him to the ground during the attempted catch.

Had Jones come down with the ball, he would have ended up roughly on the Seahawks' 35-yard line. The play started on Atlanta's own 25-yard line.

"I do (think I was interfered with)," Jones told reporters after the game. "Before I took off, he grabbed my right side and spun me around before I jumped up. But it was just a missed call. It's over with. It's done. We on to the next one now."

Kudos to the Falcons for keeping this one relatively in check, even if they had every reason not to. It seems like they'll leave the outrage to their fan base.

