Falcons come off bye against winless Colts

Published: Nov 02, 2011 at 10:20 AM

Why to watch
Do you like to watch Michael Turner run over people? Maybe he will be Earl Campbell as a late Halloween costume and use a few Colts as toothpicks. It is hard to see the Colts making a game of it, but heck, the Rams beat the Saints ...

Inside story
There is no reason at all to subject Matt Ryan on the road, in a dome, and on a fast track to too much of Robert Mathis and Dwight Freeney. That's the only way the Colts make this a game. This should be a perfect, "welcome back, oh-so-gently-from the bye" game for Atlanta.

