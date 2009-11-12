Falcons coach Smith fined $15K for melee; two 'Skins also punished

Published: Nov 12, 2009 at 07:12 AM

The NFL fined Atlanta Falcons coach Mike Smith $15,000 for his role in a sideline scuffle, but Washington Redskins cornerback DeAngelo Hall avoided any punishment, league sources confirmed to NFL.com's Steve Wyche on Thursday.

The sources also said that Redskins safety LaRon Landry ($7,500) and defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth ($5,000) and Falcons director of athletic performance Jeff Fish ($2,500) received fines for the incident, which occured during Sunday's game in Atlanta.

Smith acknowledged Thursday that he had been fined, but he didn't reveal the amount.

"I received a letter from the NFL office this morning," Smith said. "I want to reiterate that I'm always going to have my players' backs and I'm going to take care of them."

The trouble started Sunday after Landry delivered a late hit on Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan along the Atlanta sideline. Landry and Ryan quickly hopped up and headed back to their respective huddles, but Hall jumped into the middle of things and was surrounded by Falcons players, along with Smith and Fish.

Hall said that Smith "cussed me out" and Fish tried to "get some licks in" during the scrum, though replays showed no apparent punches during the pushing and shoving. Smith has maintained that he was just trying to break things up, though he was clearly upset about the hit on Ryan and Hall jumping into the fray.

"I stay in Atlanta during the offseason, so if Mike Smith wants to see me, he can definitely find me," Hall said after the Falcons' 31-17 victory.

Hall joined the Redskins last season after playing for the Falcons from 2004 to 2007. In the week leading up to the game against his former team, the two-time Pro Bowler repeatedly talked of being unfairly treated by the Falcons before they traded him to the Oakland Raiders. Hall didn't make it through one season with the Raiders and wound up with the Redskins.

Hall declined to speak with reporters as he walked off the practice field Thursday. Later, he publicly responded through Twitter, thanking the fans, his teammates and the Redskins for supporting him.

"I've tried to keep my nose clean n (sic) play the game the right way," Hall wrote. "Last weekends (sic) incident was unfortunate for everyone involved but the past is the past, and I'm excited about getting back to FedEx Sunday!!"

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

