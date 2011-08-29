Falcons center has minor knee surgery, could miss opener

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons center Todd McClure underwent minor surgery on his right knee Monday and might miss the Sept. 11 season opener at Chicago, coach Mike Smith said.
McClure, a seventh-round draft pick of the Falcons in 1999, has started 172 of 175 career games, including six in the playoffs. He was injured during Saturday night's preseason loss at Pittsburgh.
"We don't know the exact time frame of him coming back," Smith said Monday. "It was a very minor procedure. It was done this morning. I haven't had an opportunity to talk to Todd or the doctors yet, but we will be able to update that next week."
Joe Hawley, a fourth-round pick from UNLV last year, is working in McClure's spot and will start in the preseason finale Thursday against the Baltimore Ravens.
